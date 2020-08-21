Home

PERKINS Michael Martin Mike passed away peacefully
on 11th August,
at Crystal Court, Pannal,
aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Martin, James and Elizabeth,
a dear father-in-law of Natalie, Maria and David, and loving Pompa Mike of Jonah, Harvey and Elise.
A private service at
St. Robert's Church, Pannal
on Friday 21st August.
Donations to the church,
in memory of Mike, can be sent to The Treasurer (cheques payable to "St Robert's PCC"), St Robert's Church, Pannal HG3 1JZ or made online at (strobertschurch.co.uk).
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020
