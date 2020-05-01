|
|
|
Styan Michael (Mick) April 17th, peacefully at home
in his sleep, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of nearly
62 years to Sheila.
Most amazing dad and friend to Trish and Keith, father-in-law to Steve and Jude. Devoted grandad to James, Nicola, Alex, Jennie and Tom, Grandad-in-law to Sam. Loving great-grandad to Lillie and Jacob. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Thanks to Harrogate care at home carers, district nurses and Marie Curie
for all their care.
Thanks also to neighbours
and friends for their
continued help and support.
A true gent who is going to be greatly missed but never forgotten, night night,
sleep tight, we all love you.
Private family cremation
due to present situation,
a memorial celebration
will be held at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020