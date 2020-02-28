Home

WHINCUP Michael Sydney (Mick) February 21st, passed away peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital aged 83 years of Knaresborough, Mick. Dear husband of Freda, and a loved father, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, and brother.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Monday 9th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to the ITU Ward Harrogate District Hospital for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
