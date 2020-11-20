|
|
|
BLACKBURN Mildred Grace Formerly of Dene Park, Harrogate, 9th November 2020, passed away peacefully at Grosvenor House Care Home, aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late
Stanley Clifford Blackburn,
dearly loved mum of Carol,
mum-in-law to Richard,
gran to Chris and Simon and great-gran to Alana and Rafferty.
She will be greatly missed by friends and neighbours.
Special thanks go to all the staff of Grosvenor House for their care and attention to Mildred during her stay since March 2020.
Thanks also to
Canon Jim Callaghan and
Father Elliott Wright for their prayers given to Mildred.
Requiem mass at
St Roberts Roman Catholic Church, Harrogate,
on Tuesday 24th November
at 12 noon.
Due to current restrictions anybody wanting to attend should contact Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd. 01423 504571
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020