|
|
|
WINDSOR Neil Stanley
(Smiler) Passed away suddenly in L.G.I.
on 26th March 2020, aged 63.
Dearly loved brother of Tricia, Ian and the late Sandra, brother in law to Caroline and Robert, a loving and caring Uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews, and
11 great nieces and nephews,
a dear friend to many.
Private family cremation,
a friends and family gathering to be held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research can be forwarded to Whiteley and Leachman, along with any enquiries Tel 01423 863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020