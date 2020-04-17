Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nelly Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelly Marshall

Notice Condolences

Nelly Marshall Notice
Marshall Nelly
"GG"
(née Trees) Died peacefully, aged 98,
following a stroke at her
daughters home on April 4th.
Loved and supported by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
a much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma, mother-in-law and aunt.
Private cremation.
A Thanksgiving Service to be
held once the current restrictions
are lifted.
Thank you to staff at
Grange Park Surgery, Burley in Wharfedale and the District and
Palliative Care nursing teams.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -