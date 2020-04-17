|
Marshall Nelly
"GG"
(née Trees) Died peacefully, aged 98,
following a stroke at her
daughters home on April 4th.
Loved and supported by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
a much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma, mother-in-law and aunt.
Private cremation.
A Thanksgiving Service to be
held once the current restrictions
are lifted.
Thank you to staff at
Grange Park Surgery, Burley in Wharfedale and the District and
Palliative Care nursing teams.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020