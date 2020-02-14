|
|
|
Warriner Neville Peacefully at York Hospital on Thursday, January 30th,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband to Gloria,
much loved dad to Alison & Julie, dearly loved grandad to Elliot, father in law to Richard & Alan, brother in law to Frank & Irene.
Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Tadcaster on Tuesday, February 18th at 2.30pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Neville's memory to Parkinsons UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020