SIMMONDS Nigel Edward December 21st 2019,
suddenly and peacefully in hospital, aged 74 years,
Nigel Edward Simmonds
of Northallerton (Accountant), formerly of Derby,
beloved husband of Joy,
brother of Ingrid, much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at St. Andrew's Church, Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon on Thursday January 9th at 1pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request, if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
Northallerton Football Club.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020