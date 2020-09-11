Home

Corbett Nixon Mr Nixon Corbett, aged 87,
of Knox Drive, Harrogate passed away peacefully on 31st August 2020 whilst being cared for at the
Moors Care Centre, Ripon.

He is survived by his four grandchildren, Kelly, Sean, Liam and Aaron after the sudden passing of his beloved son Neil,
in September 2019, and his dear wife Edith in January 2007.

A true gentleman and a brilliant grandfather, with a great sense of humour, a mad passion for football, and a positive outlook on life.

The grandchildren kindly ask for any donations to please be made to the British Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to
W.Bowers Services
to the Bereaved
01423 770 258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
