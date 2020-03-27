|
Rogers Noreen March 16th at Harrogate Hospital, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mum of Sue, Sandra and Rose, mum-in-law to Richard, George and Andrew.
A much adored grandma to Nicola, David, Laura, Liz, Mark, and Paul. Amazing great grandma to Charlie, Josh, Ewan, Blake,
Thomas and William.
Private family cremation,
to be followed in the future by a memorial service. TBN
Donations will be requested then. Family would like to thank the staff of the Medical Short Stay Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their great care and compassion.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020