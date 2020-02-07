|
Ducker Norman February 3rd peacefully in
Bilton Hall of Pateley Bridge,
aged 95 years, Norman,
dear husband of Sarah, a dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge at 2.30pm on Wednesday 12th February followed by private cremation.
Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of Norman will be received at the service for St Cuthbert's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020