Crake and Mallon Funeral Service
45 Norton Road
Stockton-on-Tees, Co. Durham TS18 2BU
01642 611716
Norna Scott

Norna Scott Notice
SCOTT Norna Katherine 23 June 1928 - 4 May 2020
Died peacefully at home on
4th May 2020, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved mother of Linda
and Elizabeth and a dear
sister in law of Sheila.
A private funeral will take place at St Bede's Chapel, Teesside Crematorium on 15th May 2020
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to Mrs L. Marshall c/o Crake and Mallon Funeral Service, 45 Norton Road, Stockton on Tees, TS18 2BU.
These will be divided between the RNLI and the Royal British Legion.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 15, 2020
