JACKSON PAMELA ANNE (PAM) December 27th 2019, peacefully
in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 78 years, of Knaresborough,
Pam, beloved wife of the late Bill, dear mother of Stephen and Laura, and much loved
mother-in-law of Michelle.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 17th January 2020 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice,
for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020