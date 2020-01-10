Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Jackson

Notice Condolences

Pamela Jackson Notice
JACKSON PAMELA ANNE (PAM) December 27th 2019, peacefully
in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 78 years, of Knaresborough,
Pam, beloved wife of the late Bill, dear mother of Stephen and Laura, and much loved
mother-in-law of Michelle.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 17th January 2020 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice,
for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -