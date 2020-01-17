Home

PRIESTLAND Pamela Peacefully on Wednesday
1st January 2020 at Ashfield Nursing Home, Wetherby.
Dearly loved wife of Neal,
mother of John and Katherine
and grandma to Victoria, Olivia,
Robert, George and Charlie.
The funeral service will take
place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday
27th January at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
