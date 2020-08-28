|
Autton Patricia (Betty) Betty Autton (nee Ibbetson),
a much loved wife of the late Terry Autton and mother of Annette, Mark, Sharon and Carl, originally from Summerbridge.
Passed away 17th August 2020, aged 76, suddenly on route
to the hospital.
With sadness, the family are reflecting on memories of her life.
Now she is at peace and has
rejoined Terry and Sharon
in the heavenly garden.
A private family funeral will be held as numbers need to be restricted due to the current situation.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020