Ditchburn Patricia Passed away peacefully at home on April 11th aged 70 years.
Dearly loved wife to Brian,
Mum to Morgan and Daniel.
A cherished grandma to
Tilly, Ellis and Milo.
Also mother in law to Sue and Sian.
A private family service will take place on Tuesday, April 28th at 11.40am at Stonefall Crematorium. No flowers please.
For donations please visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
patriciaditchburn.
Enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
