Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hainsworth

Notice Condolences

Patricia Hainsworth Notice
HAINSWORTH Patricia (Trish) Aged 71.
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 20th May 2020.
Treasured memories are all
I have left of a beautiful and wonderful wife I'll never forget.
Loving mother of Andrew & Steven, their wives Nicola & Melissa and all the grand children Caitlin, Morgan, Oliver, Frankie, Louie. Step children Jessica,
Lewis, Max & Kai.
Just as you were you will
always stay, loved and remembered every day.
- Michael
No flowers please and with current virus restrictions any donations sent to our family
will go to the St Michael's
Palliative Care Nurses for
whom I am eternally grateful to.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -