HAINSWORTH Patricia (Trish) Aged 71.
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 20th May 2020.
Treasured memories are all
I have left of a beautiful and wonderful wife I'll never forget.
Loving mother of Andrew & Steven, their wives Nicola & Melissa and all the grand children Caitlin, Morgan, Oliver, Frankie, Louie. Step children Jessica,
Lewis, Max & Kai.
Just as you were you will
always stay, loved and remembered every day.
- Michael
No flowers please and with current virus restrictions any donations sent to our family
will go to the St Michael's
Palliative Care Nurses for
whom I am eternally grateful to.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020