WOLLACOTT Patricia Lilian February 23rd, peacefully in Oaklands Care Home,
Kirk Hammerton, aged 86 years,
of Knaresborough.
Patricia, beloved wife of the late Dennis, dear mother of Sandra, Ian and Michael, mother-in-law
of Andrew, Sue, and Helen,
much loved grandmother of Tracey, Nicola, Matthew, Scott,
Emma and Christopher,
and great-grandmother of Alex,
Annabelle and Aubrey.
Funeral service will be held
at the United Reformed Church, Gracious Street, Knaresborough on Thursday 5th March at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Dementia Forward, for which a collection box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020