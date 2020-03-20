|
Burke Patrick Timothy
1939 - 2020 Peacefully at St Michael's Hospice on 14th March 2020,
aged 80 years.
Deeply loved Husband of Anne and a proud Father to Hayley and Chris.
Cherished Pa of Will, Harry,
Sophie and Poppy and a very special Uncle and Great Uncle.
He was much loved by many
and will be hugely missed
by all who knew him.
A memorial service for
Patrick's life will be held for him
in due course and notice of
this will be published.
All enquiries to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services, 01423 504571
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020