Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil & Sonya Milsted Independent Funeral Directors
4 Hookstone Chase
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7HS
01423 885767
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Hastings

Notice Condolences

Pauline Hastings Notice
Hastings Pauline
(nee O'Hara) Of Harrogate (previously
of Bradford) passed away
suddenly but peacefully on
29th April 2020, aged 60.
A dearly loved mum to Dominic, beloved wife to Stephen, sister
and friend to many.
A private family service will take place on 26th May followed by a Requiem Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date for all those
who would like to attend.
Please forward all enquires regarding future arrangements to Neil & Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors, 4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -