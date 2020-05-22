|
|
|
Hastings Pauline
(nee O'Hara) Of Harrogate (previously
of Bradford) passed away
suddenly but peacefully on
29th April 2020, aged 60.
A dearly loved mum to Dominic, beloved wife to Stephen, sister
and friend to many.
A private family service will take place on 26th May followed by a Requiem Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date for all those
who would like to attend.
Please forward all enquires regarding future arrangements to Neil & Sonya Milsted Funeral Directors, 4 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020