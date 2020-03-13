|
|
|
Lawn Pauline Of Stutton, formerly of Clifford passed away peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice, York on
7th March 2020 aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis Lawn, much loved mum of Carole and Louise, mother in law of Paul, treasured nan of Sam, Emma, Sarah and Tom, great-nan of Ella and sister of Peter,
Tony and the late Tina.
The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
F E Jackson, funeral directors, Tadcaster, 01937 832163.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020