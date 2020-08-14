|
|
|
Weller Pauline Mrs Pauline Weller,
is finally able to rest in peace.
She was 91 years old
when she died on
August 1st 2020.
She lived in Knaresborough
and previously near Pateley Bridge for many years with her
beloved husband Tony.
She had two children,
Stuart and Alison.
She was a great character
who loved music and art.
She and Tony formed the
Pateley Art Club and enjoyed
many years of art workshops,
courses, exhibitions and
painting holidays, forming many friends in the local community.
She leaves behind her family,
including her 4 grandchildren
and 3 great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place
at Stonefall Crematorium,
Wetherby Road, Harrogate,
HG3 1DE at 11am on
Monday 17th August.
Say not in grief that she is
no more but say in
thankfulness that she was.
A death is not the extinguishing of a light but the putting out of the lamp because the dawn has come.
- R. Tagore
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020