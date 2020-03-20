|
BURGON Pete March 8th 2020,
unexpectedly and peacefully
in hospital aged 56 years,
Pete Burgon of Ripon,
dearly loved husband of Sam,
great dad of Zara, Serene and Larissa, loving granddad of Ben, Ellie, Olive and Phoebe.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday March 25th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for The Royal British Legion
and Cancer Research UK.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020