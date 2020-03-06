|
|
|
Davy Peter Barnard Of Clifford, passed away peacefully on 25th February 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Mary Davy, much loved dad of Gillian and treasured grandad of Alex, Charlotte and Leon.
The funeral service will take place at St Luke's Church, Clifford on Wednesday 18th March at 3.00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Help for Heroes, a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa. 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020