|
|
|
ELLISON Peter January 17th 2020
suddenly at home in Knaresborough,
aged 83 years,
Peter beloved husband of the late Naomi, dear father of Catherine, Kimberley, Shane, and Lee,
and a much loved father-in-law grandad, great-grandad,
brother, and brother-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough on
Wednesday 5th February at 1-15pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Macmillan Nurses Fund and The Fire Service Benevolent Fund for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020