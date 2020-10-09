|
LOUDEN Peter Kenneth
(Pete) On 1st October in
St Michaels Hospice,
after a short illness,
aged 66 years.
Beloved husband of Kina,
much loved father of
Becca and Nick, grandpa to Molly, Harry and Daisy and a very dear son, brother and friend.
Sadly due to current restrictions the funeral at Christ Church Harrogate at 11.30 on 15th October is by invitation only.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support, if desired, can be made to Pete's Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Peterlouden1
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020