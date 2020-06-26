|
|
|
MAYOR Peter Leo John
(Peter) At home in Duntrune, Scotland on
Saturday 13th June 2020,
aged 95, formerly of Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
Deeply loved husband of the late Joyce Mayor (née Gilmour),
dearly loved Dad of Paul, Peter and Pauline, much loved father-in-law of Stuart, Julie and Fiona, unconditionally loved Grandad, GanGan, G of Amy, John-Paul, Sandy, Charlotte, Eleanor and Charles and Great Grandad to Olivia and Darcey.
All of whom he was justifiably proud and adored and cherished.
We have treasured memories.
Private graveside service in Stonefall Cemetery, Harrogate on Friday 26th June at 2pm.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020