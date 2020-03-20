Home

Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:30
St Peter's Parish Church
Addingham
Peter Spragg

SPRAGG Peter On March 11th, peacefully at home in Addingham, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear brother of Rodney and
Trevor and a loving uncle.
Private Cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
and Remembrance, at
St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham, on
Thursday March 26th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to HODU, Airedale Hospital, for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please c/o
John Whitham Funeral Services,
Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020
