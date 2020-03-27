|
CULLING Philip It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Philip Culling. Formerly of Britannia Lodge Hotel, Swan Road, Harrogate who died peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital on 6th March aged 89 years. Philip was the much loved husband of June, father of Forsyth, Fraser and Victoria, Papa to Bobby and his sisters Barbara and Rosalyn. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on 2nd April at 12:20. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made at the service in memory of Philip to the Royal Marine Charities for which a box will be available. All enquiries to Good's of Harrogate 01423 226223.
Please kindly accept that Philip's family respectfully ask that mourners are restricted to close family members only. You will be informed about the celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020