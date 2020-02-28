|
|
|
CALVER Phyllis
(Peggy) 16th February, at Emmaus House where she received wonderful care and love.
The hub of her amazing and fulfilling long life of 99 years was her family including, for 62 of those years, her much loved late husband Bob. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Friends and family will say our farewells to her at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 2.20 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, will be collected for Alzheimer's UK.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020