Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Calver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Calver

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Calver Notice
CALVER Phyllis
(Peggy) 16th February, at Emmaus House where she received wonderful care and love.
The hub of her amazing and fulfilling long life of 99 years was her family including, for 62 of those years, her much loved late husband Bob. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Friends and family will say our farewells to her at Harrogate Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 2.20 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, will be collected for Alzheimer's UK.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -