Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Orton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Orton

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Orton Notice
Orton Phyllis
(nee Dacre) Passed away peacefully at home, High Farm, Hopperton on Thursday 9th April 2020,
aged 77 years.

Dearly loved and missed
wife of Harry, sister of Fran and Ken and mother of Robert,
Carole, Peter and Susan.
Mother-in-law to Sue, Brian, Julie and David, grandma to Gemma, Thomas, Alex, James, Sophie, Katy, Laura and Ben and great grandma to Jude, Jolie, Ava, Lucas and Charlie. Also a great friend to many and Treasurer of the
North Eastern Limousin
Breeders Society.
A thanksgiving and
celebration of Phyllis's life will take
place at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -