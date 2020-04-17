|
|
|
Orton Phyllis
(nee Dacre) Passed away peacefully at home, High Farm, Hopperton on Thursday 9th April 2020,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved and missed
wife of Harry, sister of Fran and Ken and mother of Robert,
Carole, Peter and Susan.
Mother-in-law to Sue, Brian, Julie and David, grandma to Gemma, Thomas, Alex, James, Sophie, Katy, Laura and Ben and great grandma to Jude, Jolie, Ava, Lucas and Charlie. Also a great friend to many and Treasurer of the
North Eastern Limousin
Breeders Society.
A thanksgiving and
celebration of Phyllis's life will take
place at a later date.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020