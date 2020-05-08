Home

LUNN Ralph On 3rd May 2020, peacefully at
Snaith Hall Care Home, with his family at his side, of Snaith
(formerly of Knaresborough),
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Mona.
Dearly loved dad
of Jon & Sandra.
Cherished grandad of
Josh, Sophie and Betty.
Loved brother of the late Gordon.
Greatly missed brother-in-law
of Michael and Valerie.
A private funeral service to
be held in the grounds of
Snaith Priory Church,
followed by cremation at
Pontefract Crematorium.
A memorial service to remember
Ralph will be held later in the year.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020
