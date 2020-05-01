|
Humpleby RAY Passed away peacefully on
April 16th after a short illness,
aged 93.
Devoted husband (and dancing partner) of the late Nina.
Loving father of Steve and Joyce, father-in-law of Sally and Tony. Proud grandad of Nikki and Greg, Ross and Lewis. Great grandad of Daniel and Gemma, and great great grandad of Arlo and Caspar. Will be much missed.
Private family cremation at Stonefall.
Enquires to Neil and Sonya Milsted, Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 885767.
If desired, donations may be made to the Wellbeing Cafe, Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020