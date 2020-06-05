|
|
|
STUBBS Raymond (Ray) On May 21st, aged 90 years, formerly of Boston Spa,
peacefully at home in Ilkley with his beloved wife and best friend Winifred by his side.
Loving Husband, Father,
Step Father, Granddad and
Great Granddad.
Ray will be sadly missed by all.
Private Family Funeral.
Donations in Ray's memory,
if desired, to
Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, Keighley Road, Oxenhope,
Keighley, BD22 9HJ.
Any enquiries please c/o
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020