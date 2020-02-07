Home

Renee Mason

Notice Condolences

Renee Mason Notice
Mason Renee Passed away
peacefully at home on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 after a short illness.
Her husband (Dennis)
and all her three sons
(John, David and Andrew)
were present at her bedside.

She had a fantastic and fulfilling life for almost 88 years including almost 65 years married to
Dennis who she loved very much.

Renee was a much loved wife, mum and grandma.
We will miss her very much.

Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 10th February at 2.20pm. Family flowers only and donations will be collected for
St. Michael's Hospice at
the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
