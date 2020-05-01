Home

Bolton Richard Martyn Aged 71 years, passed away peacefully on 23rd April 2020 at home, after a long struggle with cancer.
Beloved husband of Jill, and much-loved father of Charles, Henry, Robert & Zoe and brothers, Paul & John. Treasured grandad of Amelia, Anna, Ethan, Fredric, James, Ivy, Naomi & Ottilie. We will always carry you in our hearts.
A private funeral will be held on Monday 11th May and the family will be organising a memorial celebration of Richard's life when family gatherings are permitted. Any enquiries or donations in memory of Richard, please contact Robert on [email protected] or call on 07437 176 910.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020
