RUSSELL Richard Peacefully at home on
April 24th 2020, aged 79 years,
of Markington.
Much loved husband of Patricia,
dear father to Charlotte and Anna,
and devoted grandfather to
Elizabeth and Benjamin.
A private family funeral
will take place at
Brocklands Woodland Burial Site.
Heartfelt thanks to the
Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, and St Michael's Hospice,
for their dedicated
care and support.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice
and The Woodland Trust.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020
