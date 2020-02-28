|
|
|
BUCK Rita
(Nee Adamson) Peacefully at home on the
20th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mother of Jennifer, John, Andrew and the late Caleb.
Mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister
and sister-in-law.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, however, donations may be made in memory of Rita, for which purpose a collection plate will
be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries
Gallagher Funeral Services, Harrogate
01423883663
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020