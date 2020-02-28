Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30
Stonefall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Buck

Notice Condolences

Rita Buck Notice
BUCK Rita
(Nee Adamson) Peacefully at home on the
20th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mother of Jennifer, John, Andrew and the late Caleb.
Mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister
and sister-in-law.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, however, donations may be made in memory of Rita, for which purpose a collection plate will
be made available.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries
Gallagher Funeral Services, Harrogate
01423883663
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -