Morgan Rita Of Wetherby, passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Siriol Morgan, much loved mum of Gaynor and David, treasured nanna of Nicholas, Gemma, James, Jack and Elena, great-nanna, partner of Kevin and sister of Ken.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Café Leep,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019
