Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Paine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Paine

Notice Condolences

Rita Paine Notice
Paine Rita December 31st passed away peacefully at home of Thruscross, Rita, dearly loved wife of Michael, greatly missed mother of Suzanne, Stephanie and Simon, and a proud grandmother.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Church, Pateley Bridge
12 noon Wednesday 15th January followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rita will be received at the service for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -