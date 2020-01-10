|
|
|
Paine Rita December 31st passed away peacefully at home of Thruscross, Rita, dearly loved wife of Michael, greatly missed mother of Suzanne, Stephanie and Simon, and a proud grandmother.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Church, Pateley Bridge
12 noon Wednesday 15th January followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rita will be received at the service for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020