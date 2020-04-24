Home

ALDERSON Robert James Jim passed away at the age of 93, in his much loved home town of Harrogate, on 14th April 2020.
A proud Yorkshire man,
star footballer in his youth and graceful ballroom dancer.
He was a loving husband to Joan
for over 65 years, the best Dad to
4 children, Grandad to 13 and
Great-Grandad to 6.
Jim will be forever missed by all who knew him, but we know his gentle and calming presence will always be with us.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held later this year.
Keep dancing Grandad. X X X
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
