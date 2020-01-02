|
|
|
Gray Robert McNab A proud Scotsman, brother to Donald and George, beloved partner of Elaine Kitson,
step father to Emma and Justin, grandad to Ashley and Eleanor, passed peacefully in
Harrogate District Hospital on
16 December 2019, aged 69 years.
Funeral service to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on 7 January 2020 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
it was Robert's desire that donations be collected at the service to benefit the
Meningitis Research Foundation in memory of Emma's son, Joseph who passed 21 years ago.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020