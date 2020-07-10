Home

RYDER ROBERT (BOB) Died 1st July 2020 eight days short of his 99th birthday,
peacefully at Lister House Ripon, late of Knaresborough.
Beloved husband of the late Gladys much loved father to Marjorie and Susan grandfather to Colin and Steven and great grandfather to Olivia, James and Jade.
A private funeral service will be held at Stonefall crematorium Harrogate on Friday 17th July.
Many thanks to all the staff at Lister House for their dedication and care over the last 5 years.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 10, 2020
