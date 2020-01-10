Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sayer

Notice Condolences

Robert Sayer Notice
Sayer Robert Mr Robert Edgar Sayer
died peacefully on
14th December 2020 aged 101.
Devoted Husband of
Eileen Mary Braley Sayer, Stepfather of Christopher
and Richard Atkinson,
"Grandad" of Simon and Lucy.
Funeral to be held at the
Stonefall Crematorium Chapel, Harrogate on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2.20 p.m.
No flowers please.
Donations if wished to
Saint Michael's Hospice.
Registered Charity No. 518905.
Enquiries to
W.Bowers Services
to the Bereaved
01423 770 258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -