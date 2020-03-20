Home

Roger Collinson

Roger Collinson Notice
Collinson Roger March 8th in hospital of Pateley Bridge, aged 48 years, Roger, much loved husband of Amanda,
a dear son of Ben and the late Heather, greatly missed brother of Sharon and Christine, son in law, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's Church, family only in church but you are welcome to come and pay your respects outside church 1.30pm, Thursday March 26th followed by private interment in Pateley Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, will be received at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Cuthbert's Church or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020
