Collinson Roger Amanda and all the family wish to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy, beautiful cards and messages of condolence. Special thanks to all who paid their respects as Roger's funeral cortege made its way to the cemetery, thanks also to the Reverend Darryl Hall for a lovely comforting service held at the graveside, a Thanksgiving Service will take place for Roger once this present situation has passed, grateful thanks to Lee & Holmes for their professional attention.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020
