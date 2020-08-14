|
|
|
SLATER Roger Brian Passed away at the age of 81
on Sunday 9th August.
He was a much loved Husband
of Daphne,
Father to Claire and David,
Father-in-law to Steve and Emma and grandfather to Billy, Izzy,
Sam, Jamie, Zach and Hannah.
Roger was a loving, caring and popular family man who will be sadly missed by his many friends.
A private family funeral service will take place on 25th August at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
There will be a memorial service
at a later date once
circumstances allow.
Donations set up in memory of Roger for the Harrogate Heart Support Group
https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/rogerslater
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020