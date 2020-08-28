Home

Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Stonefall Crematorium (PRIVATE)
Notice

Roger Slater Notice
SLATER Roger Brian Daphne, Claire and David
would like to thank everyone for all their cards, kind messages and flowers since Roger passed away on 9th August.
Special thanks to St Michael's Hospice, district nurses and our friends who have supported us through difficult times.
Thank you also to
Rev. Kathy Couchman and David Townsend Funeral Director for their help in arranging the service which took place at Stonefall Crematorium on 25th August.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
