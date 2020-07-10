|
|
|
CARTER Ronald Arthur
(Ron) Peacefully passed away
3rd July 2020 aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret Alice Carter.
Dearly loved Father of John and Steve. Grandad to Katy and Vicky. Father-in-law to Steph and Karen. Brother to Audrey. Uncle to
Angela and Tony. Loving Friend
and Companion to Eileen.
The family would like to thank all staff at Larchfield Manor for
their care and kindness.
Private service 22nd July at Stonefall Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Ron to
the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 10, 2020