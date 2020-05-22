|
|
|
WARD Ronald Gilbert
(Ron) Of The Rowans, Wetherby.
Passed away on 11th May 2020 aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Mary and a loving father of Carol, Alison, Ian and the late Julie. Much loved, Father In-law, Grandad of 10
and Great Grandad of 6.
Brother of Margaret.
A private funeral will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, but should you wish to view the service, please contact G.E. Hartley & Son on 01937 588888 for the log in information to be able to view the service online.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020